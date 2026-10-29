Court Sacks Uzodimma As APC Imo West Senatorial Candidate, Declares Okorocha Winner

The Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, on Thursday ordered Governor Hope Uzodimma to stop presenting himself as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Imo West Senatorial District election scheduled for January 16, 2027.

The judge ruled that Uzodinma did not win the party’s primary election held on May 18 and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the court, the evidence presented during the case showed that Okorocha secured the majority of votes cast at the primary and should be recognised as the winner.

Justice Egwuatu consequently directed the APC to submit Okorocha’s name as its candidate for the Imo West Senatorial District in the 2027 general election.

The ruling marks a setback for Uzodinma, who had been presenting himself as the party’s candidate for the senatorial contest.

Naija News reports that the court ruling secured a major ticket victory for former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, who is also in battle for the ticket.

Meanwhile, APC has reacted to a claim by its chieftain, Alwan Hassan, that ministers pay billions of naira to be appointed.

Hassan had claimed that many ministers pay billions to secure government appointments.

He said the culture of paying for appointments was a major driver of corruption in public office, as appointees saw public service as an investment that must yield returns.

Reacting to the allegation during an interview on Arise Television, Morka claimed that Hassan was not referring to the current administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Morka said Hassan was speaking in a historical context and not about what is happening under President Tinubu’s government.

According to him, the comment has been taken out of context and misinterpreted by members of the opposition to blackmail the present administration.

He insisted that appointments under the Tinubu administration are based on merit, competence, and capacity to deliver, not financial inducement.

Morka urged Nigerians to disregard the insinuation that ministers in Tinubu’s cabinet paid money to secure their positions.