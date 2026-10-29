Ex-Anka Council Boss Dumps APC For ADC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has lost a former Anka Local Government Area chairman, Sharu Anka, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Naija News reports that Anka, a two-term council chairman and four-time commissioner in the state, made his exit known in a resignation letter on Tuesday.

The former council boss attributed his decision to the party’s unresolved crisis and what he described as a lack of justice and equity in its affairs.

He said he had no option but to quit.

“Let me formally announce that I was forced to leave the APC by the high rate of injustice, denials of equal opportunity and indisputable lack of unity and understanding, especially in the system of running the affairs of the party,” Anka said.

The politician also alleged that a few individuals had taken control of the party and sidelined committed members.

“There is total neglect and failure to recognise contributions given by the party members, and some cliques in the APC have turned the party into an unbearable style of family and friends’ affairs,” he added.

Anka disclosed that his loyalists across Zamfara had joined him in the ADC.

Known for his strong grassroots following, he led Anka LGA for two terms and served as commissioner in charge of various ministries under different state governments.