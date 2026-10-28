ADC Speaks On Campaign Timetable In Circulation

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has distanced the party from a viral campaign timetable circulating on social media.

Naija News reports that in a press statement signed by Director of Media and Publicity of the ADC-PCC, Kola Ologbondiyan, the Council described the purported timetable as unauthorized.

The Council clarified that the document did not originate from it or its campaign office, urging Nigerians, party members, leaders and other stakeholders not to regard it as an official campaign schedule.

The Council further urged party members and other stakeholders to await an official announcement on its campaign activities.

The statement read, “The purported timetable is unauthorised and should not be regarded as an official campaign schedule.

“Accordingly, all members and stakeholders are urged to disregard the document and await official communications from the ADC-PCC on campaign activities and schedules.”

Meanwhile, ADC has warned President Bola Tinubu against any move to postpone the January 16, 2027, presidential election, insisting that the Ebola outbreak must not be used as an excuse to delay the poll.

The council alleged that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Joash Amupitan, could be summoned to the Presidential Villa and pressured to change the election date.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the council’s Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, urged Amupitan to resist any pressure to alter the electoral timetable.