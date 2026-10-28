Ex-Minister, Sambo Backs Tinubu For 2027

A former Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term, urging Nigerians to let him complete his economic reforms.

Naija News reports that Sambo, speaking in Jalingo, Taraba State, said he was confident the All Progressives Congress would record a strong showing in the 2027 elections.

The ex-minister, who served as Minister of State for Works and Housing and later Minister of Transportation under former President Muhammadu Buhari, coordinated the Tinubu/Shettima campaign in Taraba in 2023.

Sambo admitted that many Nigerians were struggling with the high cost of living, but argued that the present pains were the price for a stable economy.

“We are not oblivious to the feedback from the common man and the general increase in cost of living. However, we believe that the sacrifices being made today are necessary for enduring economic and financial stability,” he said.

He assured citizens that the situation would improve as the reforms and infrastructure investments begin to yield results.

“Nigerians can rest assured that it will get better. I firmly believe that the reforms, coupled with other interventions, including increased spending on infrastructure projects, will ultimately translate into long-term economic stability and prosperity for the people,” Sambo stated.

The former governorship aspirant in Taraba, however, noted that the administration’s achievements were not being properly communicated to the people.

He urged government officials and party stakeholders to break down the policies’ benefits in a way ordinary Nigerians can understand.

“Undoubtedly, PBAT is working, but we need men and women who will translate the impact of his work into simple terms that the common man on the street can understand. Many people are not adequately explaining the benefits of these reforms, either in the short or over the long term,” he said.

Sambo called on Nigerians and political leaders to rally behind the President’s national development agenda.

“I believe it is high time all of us joined hands with President Tinubu to build our country,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the APC would enjoy widespread support across the country in the forthcoming polls.