2027: ‘Rivers State Is Entirely For Tinubu’ – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assured that Rivers State is fully behind President Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Wike made the remark during the unveiling of the Rainbow Coalition candidates in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Wike said Rivers State is united and assured that there will be no more bloodshed or crisis in Rivers State.

He said: “I’m sure that you have made a statement today for those who might not know, they should know today that Rivers State is entirely for President Bola Tinubu.

“Speakers have said here that Rivers State is united, that in this dispensation we will not have Rivers of blood again, we won’t have killings and crisis amongst us, rather what we will have is a united one Rivers State and one government.

“It’s no longer like the candidate of APC has said that winners take it all, it’s going to be everybody’s collective leadership that as far as Rivers State is concerned, in order to continue where the governor of Rivers State has stopped.”

Meanwhile, the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged his supporters to stop referring to him as their political leader, declaring that Wike remains the leader following their reconciliation.

Fubara said those who stood by him during the state’s political crisis must recognise that they now belong to the same political family as the Rainbow Coalition led by Wike.

He also declared total support for the re-election of President Tinubu and the victory of all Rainbow Coalition candidates in Rivers State for the 2027 election.