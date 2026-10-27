‘Atiku Is Not A Man Whose Word You Can Take To The Bank’ – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is untrustworthy.

Naija News reports that Wike, speaking during the unveiling of candidates supported by the Rainbow Coalition in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said he was one of Atiku’s biggest sponsors in the 2019 general elections, and ran alongside him in the 2022 presidential primaries.

According to Wike, people should pray never to know Atiku because his word cannot be taken seriously.

He said, “I was one of Atiku’s biggest sponsors in 2019. I ran with him in the 2022 presidential primaries.

“I pray you never know him. He’s not a man whose word you can take to the bank.”

Recall that the relationship between Atiku and Wike soured after the 2022 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary, where both men contested, and the former Vice President won the party’s ticket.

Wike eventually worked against the PDP in the 2023 general elections and supported President Bola Tinubu to win the polls.

In other news, Wike has said he would vote for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, if he were contesting as president of social media.

The Minsiter also ruled out the chances of Peter Obi winning the 2027 election or ruling Nigeria.

Wike accused the former Governor of Anambra State of stinginess, not humility, for carrying his bag by himself instead of employing a personal assistant.