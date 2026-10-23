2027: What I Agreed With Peter Obi – Kwankwaso Reveals

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Musa Kwankwaso, has described the party’s ticket with Peter Obi as the presidential candidate as a balanced, united ticket that can move Nigeria forward.

He said he and Peter Obi have agreed to harmonise their visions and policies for Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Kano State made the disclosure on Friday in Jos, Plateau State, at a grand reception and Village Hall meeting organised by the Middle Belt Youth Council for the Obi/Kwankwaso ticket.

According to him, Obi was supposed to chair the meeting but was held up in Enugu State, so he could not attend the programme.

Kwankwaso, however, assured that the NDC candidate would fix another date to visit his supporters in Plateau State.

He vowed that the Obi-Kwankwaso presidency will fight insecurity, poverty and illiteracy, and invest in agriculture and education if elected in 2027.

“The meeting was supposed to be chaired by His Excellency, Peter Obi, who is our presidential candidate. But very early in the morning, he called me and sent a message that he was held in Enugu and, for circumstances beyond his control, he could not make it to Plateau.”

“But one thing we agreed on was that very soon, we would fix another date so that we could come together to address you properly in this hall.”

“His Excellency Peter Obi told me to inform you that together, we are 100 percent together with the good people of Plateau State.

“All of you here are aware of our programmes, especially during the 2023 election. Now that we are together, we have decided to harmonise all our visions for Nigeria.”

“We agreed that this ticket, as it stands now, is a ticket of unity: unity in Plateau, unity in Northern Nigeria, unity in Southern Nigeria, and unity in Nigeria.

“This ticket of ours is a balanced, very balanced ticket. Every person is represented. And the two of us stand for the future.”

“Together, we are going to fight insecurity, poverty and illiteracy, and invest in agriculture and education.

“My humble self, at the time, will state that each and every child in Nigeria should have an opportunity to go to school.”

“He has done it in Anambra State. I have done it in Kano State. During my time, there was no child of school age who was not given an opportunity to go to school in Kano State.”

“The person who qualified to go to secondary school was not denied an opportunity. So also in tertiary institutions.”

“I can tell you, from my experience as a governor of Kano and my experience as Minister of Defence, the biggest problems we have in this country are these issues: the issue of illiteracy, the issue of poverty, and the issue of everyone who cannot find any place to go to earn a living.”

“You can’t find any functional factory or industry to employ our men and women in this country, including Plateau State. The factories we had in the past are gone, and nobody cares.”

“In this country, unfortunately, you wake up and find that 10 people, 20 people, 100 people, or even more, are killed like chicken and nobody cares.”

“But these people who are killed by bandits, Boko Haram, or communal clashes are human beings. Human beings are human beings.”

“We have to have caring leaders in this country, people who can stand for each and every person, not minding his religion or tribe or his section of this country.”

He argued that President Bola Tinubu does not deserve a second term because he has failed to tackle insecurity and poverty in the country.

“We must have leaders who are ready to protect the lives and properties of the citizens of this country and that is embedded in our Constitution.”

“Any government that cannot do that, we cannot call that government a responsible government and that government does not deserve a second term.”

“Let me call on all of you, the entire people of Plateau State, to come out during the election and vote the OK ticket and every other person on the platform of the NDC.”

“You have to stand and protect those votes. You have done it before and I’m sure you are going to do it again.”

“You did with Obidients in 2023 and His Excellency, Peter Obi won in Plateau State and now you have in addition the Kwankwasiyya Movement in Plateau State.”

“You can see it is one of the reasons why I told you that this ticket is balanced and this ticket is an opportunity for this country,” he added.