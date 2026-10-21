2027: Vote Peter Obi As Social Media President – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has taken a fresh swipe at the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his supporters ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Wednesday at a political stakeholders forum in Abuja, Wike told Obi’s supporters to vote for the former Governor of Anambra State as the president of social media.

He also urged those in attendance to avoid voting for fake people in the forthcoming elections.

“You can vote for Peter Obi as president of social media.

“Why do you like people who are fake? People who are not real?

“We prefer a president that will tell us this is white and it is white,” he said.

Naija News reports that Wike also commended the decision of President Bola Tinubu to remove fuel subsidy, arguing that Tinubu did what other leaders were afraid of doing.

He added that the harsh economic challenges caused by the decision to remove the fuel subsidy would soon give way to economic prosperity for citizens.

“There is no president that came that said fuel subsidy was not a scam. Every president said it was a scam. But nobody had that courage to say it will go. And it came, May 29th, 2023, he said, ‘Subsidy, you are gone.

“We agree that the cost of things are a bit high. By the time the reform is stabilized, the cost of living will come down. That is the sacrifice of removing the fuel subsidy,” he said.

According to him, Nigerians have started reaping the benefits of the reforms initiated by President Tinubu, noting that many states were saved from bankruptcy.

“Nobody (Governors) goes to the bank to get loan,” he said.

“Since three years now, has there been any strike in university? Has there been any strike? Let us just say the truth. There has been no strike. We cannot say that this administration has solved every problem, no. But within the three years they have come, they have solved a lot of problems,” he added.

Addressing the situation in the FCT particularly, Wike said Tinubu has done well for the people of the nation’s capital

“That is why today you have a head of service, you have a civil service commission, who is in charge of employing Abuja people. We have permanent secretaries now.

“We do not have a youth secretary before. Today, we have secretaries that take care of youth matters. That is inclusivity.

“Today, we have built twelve new police stations with residences in it, where the police people will stay in order to improve our security architecture.. Today, six area councils we have can boast of roads going to their various areas. It was not like that before,” he said.

The Minsiter also mentioned that the Apo-Karshi Road, awarded in 2010, would be commissioned soon, and urged people of the FCT to support Tinubu’s second-term bid in the 2027 elections.

“By this November, we will commission that road. This December alone, we are going to commission not less than six projects in Amac alone. Our campaign is our project. Our campaign is to tell you what we have done. Our campaign is that if you give us the support, we will do more,” he said.