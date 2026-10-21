2027: Support Tinubu, We Will Provide Logistics For Your Campaign – Wike Tells PDP Members In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the FCT to support President Bola Tinubu and candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Wike promised that all the logistics needed for the campaign will be provided for them.

Naija News reports that the Minsiter made the call at a political stakeholders forum in Abuja on Wednesday.

He also told those at the gathering to support Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda and Dr John Gabaya to win elections.

“I know all the PDP FCT will support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will support Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda, will support Dr John Gabaya,” he said.

Pointing at an area council chairman present at the event as proof that the efforts of his Rainbow Coalition are yielding results, Wike said:

“He is of PDP, is it not correct? But you see, he has come out mobilizing for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, mobilizing for Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda.

“All the logistics for our campaign, you will have it. Everything you will have it,” he said.

Wike also asserted that he would work for Tinubu’s victory in both the FCT and Rivers State in the 2027 elections.

“I was even given two assignments: to coordinate for Rivers State, to make sure Rivers State is delivered to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to make sure FCT is delivered to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And with the grace of God, FCT is for Tinubu, Rivers is for Tinubu. We must take this election very, very seriously. And that, and that, and that everybody must take it serious and come out with our Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

He promised indigenes of the FCT that they would get appointments in his administration.

“Let me assure you today, in the next appointment of FCT, you will be included, because you represent a good chunk of Nigerians, and so there should be inclusivity as far as FCT is concerned,” Wike said.