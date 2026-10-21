‘Tinubu’s Policies Are Looking Like Those Of Pharaoh’ – Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has likened President Bola Tinubu‘s economic policies to those of King Pharaoh in the bible.

Naija News reports that Adebayo made this known while reacting to Tinubu’s remark that his administration will never return to Egypt on the fuel subsidy issue.

However, featuring on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Wednesday, Adebayo described Tinubu as the Pharaoh of Egypt and not Moses who can lead Nigeria into the promised land.

According to him, Nigerians are trying to move from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the promised land.

Adebayo said the SDP had a better chance of taking Nigerians into the promised land

He said: “The idea of going back to Egypt is not relevant to us, I don’t think that Tinubu is addressing us in that regard because he has no answer to our own.

“And if you want to go biblical or Quranic now, Tinubu is the Pharaoh and not Moses because if you want to be a Moses you will have manner for the people, have kindness for the people, and when Moses was taking Israelites out of Egypt he ensured that he took them out of desert and provided manner for them, he took care of them very well.

“You can see that the policies of the President are looking like those of Pharaoh, where you take care of yourself and neglect the needs of the people; you don’t allow them to express their God-given qualities.

“If you look at it at the end of the day, what Nigerians are trying to do is basically to move away from APC and go to the promised land.

“I think SDP has a better chance of taking them there.”