‘We Didn’t Promise To Return To APC’ – Zamfara Lawmakers Reveal After Meeting Tinubu

The eight suspended members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly have dismissed reports that they rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC) after meeting President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers said their visit to the President had nothing to do with party politics; it focused on their suspension from the Assembly and their unpaid entitlements.

Their spokesman, Ibrahim Tukur Bakura, who represents Bakura State Constituency, clarified this in an interview with journalists.

Bakura described as false and misleading reports by some online platforms that the group had made a U-turn and returned to the ruling party.

He explained that the lawmakers went to the Villa to brief the President on why they were suspended, the entitlements still owed to them, and how to resolve the matter.

“Neither have we decamped to the APC nor promised to return to the APC. What took us to the Villa was to discuss the problem of why we were suspended, our pending entitlements and how to resolve it,” he said.

The lawmaker assured that if the group eventually decides to go back to the APC, the public would be duly informed.

“If we decide to return to the APC officially, I will personally call journalists and other important media houses and brief them,” he stated.

The eight lawmakers had resigned from the APC shortly before they were led to meet the President on Monday by the Minister of State for Defence and former Governor of Zamfara State, Dr Bello Matawalle.

The meeting fuelled speculation that they were returning to the party, which the group has now debunked.