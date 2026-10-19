Suspended Zamfara Lawmakers Who Quit APC Meet Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has met with eight suspended members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, who recently resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the suspended lawmakers pledged their commitment to the ruling party during the meeting.

The Minister of State for Defence and former Governor of the state, Bello Matawalle, led the lawmakers on the visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a statement on Monday, Matawalle’s Personal Assistant on Media, Ahmad Dan-Wudil, said the lawmakers declared their support for the President and their decision to remain in the APC.

He added that the minister promised to bring the legislators into the Tinubu Again Movement so they could work together to re-elect the President and ensure victory for all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

The lawmakers are Aliyu Ango Kagara (Talata Mafara South), Ibrahim Tukur Bakura (Bakura), Faruk Musa Dosara (Maradun I), Bashir Abubakar Masama (Bukkuyum North), Muktaru Nasiru Kaura (Kaura North), Nasiru Abdullahi (Maru North), Bashar Bello (Bungudu West) and Bashar Aliyu (Gummi I).

The Assembly suspended the eight lawmakers on February 26, 2024, over allegations of gross misconduct, conspiracy, and conducting an illegal sitting. The Assembly extended the suspension on May 13, 2026.

The Speaker of the House, Bilyaminu Ismail Moriki, explained that their suspension came before their political move and resulted from disciplinary issues within the Assembly.

In their resignation letters, the lawmakers had listed alleged injustice, division among APC leaders in the state and the handling of insecurity as their reasons for quitting the party.