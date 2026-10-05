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Eight Lawmakers Dump APC Over Insecurity (Full List)

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Key Takeaways

  • Eight Zamfara State House of Assembly members resigned from the APC, blaming internal party disputes, insecurity and dissatisfaction with state government performance.
  • The lawmakers sent separate resignation letters to their APC ward leaders after consultations, citing lack of unity, deception, uncertainties and alleged injustice within APC.
  • The defectors, including Ibrahim T. Tukur, Aliyu Ango Kagara and Basiru Bello, accused Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, of poor leadership and weak security response.

Eight members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly have resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing concerns over internal party disputes, insecurity and the performance of the state government.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers, who represent different constituencies across the state, communicated their decisions to their respective APC ward leaders in separate resignation letters.

Those who announced their exit include Ibrahim T. Tukur of Bakura Constituency, Aliyu Ango Kagara of Talata Mafara South, Bashar Aliyu of Gummi I, Faruk Musa Dosara of Maradun I, Basiru Bello of Bungudu West, Nasiru Abdullahi of Maru North and Mukhtaru Nasiru Jikan Shehu of Kaura Namoda North.

The resignation documents showed that the lawmakers said they reached their decisions after consultations with people within their political circles and constituencies.

They pointed to disagreements among APC members and leaders in Zamfara, as well as what they described as unfair treatment and uncertainty within the party.

The lawmakers also expressed dissatisfaction with Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration, accusing it of poor governance and failing to respond properly to the security situation in the state.

This decision came up after careful and wide consultations due to lack of unity among the party stakeholders in the state, deception, uncertainties, injustice and inability of the government to overcome security situation in my constituency, state at large and above all nonchalant attitude, poor leadership of the Governor”, one of the letters read.

“…Inability of the government to overcome security situation in my constituency, state at large and above all nonchalant attitude, poor leadership of the Governor”, another one read.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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