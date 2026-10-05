Eight Lawmakers Dump APC Over Insecurity (Full List)

Eight members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly have resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing concerns over internal party disputes, insecurity and the performance of the state government.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers, who represent different constituencies across the state, communicated their decisions to their respective APC ward leaders in separate resignation letters.

Those who announced their exit include Ibrahim T. Tukur of Bakura Constituency, Aliyu Ango Kagara of Talata Mafara South, Bashar Aliyu of Gummi I, Faruk Musa Dosara of Maradun I, Basiru Bello of Bungudu West, Nasiru Abdullahi of Maru North and Mukhtaru Nasiru Jikan Shehu of Kaura Namoda North.

The resignation documents showed that the lawmakers said they reached their decisions after consultations with people within their political circles and constituencies.

They pointed to disagreements among APC members and leaders in Zamfara, as well as what they described as unfair treatment and uncertainty within the party.

The lawmakers also expressed dissatisfaction with Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration, accusing it of poor governance and failing to respond properly to the security situation in the state.

“This decision came up after careful and wide consultations due to lack of unity among the party stakeholders in the state, deception, uncertainties, injustice and inability of the government to overcome security situation in my constituency, state at large and above all nonchalant attitude, poor leadership of the Governor”, one of the letters read.

“…Inability of the government to overcome security situation in my constituency, state at large and above all nonchalant attitude, poor leadership of the Governor”, another one read.