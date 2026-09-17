I Will Resign If I Don’t End Insecurity In Zamfara State Within 2 Years – Marafa

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Zamfara State, Senator Kabir Marafa, has vowed to end insecurity in the state within two years if elected governor in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Marafa made the pledge on Wednesday during a media parley at his Gusau residence with members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zamfara State Council.

He boasted that he understands the challenges facing Zamfara and knows how to tackle them.

The former Senator promised to resign if he is unable to end insecurity in Zamfara State within two years of his administration, if elected governor in 2027.

“I served as a commissioner for many years in this state. I also served as a senator for many years. I know the problems of this state and how to solve them.

“If I am elected governor in the forthcoming general elections, give me a period of two years, and I will end insecurity in this state.

“If I cannot bring an end to insecurity, insurgency, kidnapping and other criminalities in Zamfara State within the period of two years, I will voluntarily resign,” he said.

The NDC candidate also called on the people of Zamfara State to support the party and work for the success of its candidates in the 2027 elections.

He assured the electorate that his administration would pursue peace, progress and stability if elected governor.