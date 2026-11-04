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Suspected Thugs Attempt To Attack Peter Obi’s Convoy In Calabar

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Peter Obi
Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • Peter Obi’s media aide, Ester Umoh, said suspected political thugs attempted to attack the NDC presidential candidate’s campaign convoy in Calabar, Cross River State.
  • Obi had arrived in Calabar for a town hall meeting with his wife, Margaret, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, shortly before the reported incident.
  • Laolu Akande, a former spokesman for Yemi Osinbajo, criticised Obi on Wednesday, saying he had not unveiled his manifesto two months before the 2027 presidential election.

Suspected political thugs attempted to attack the campaign convoy of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Calabar, Cross River State.

Naija News reports that a media aide to Peter Obi, Ester Umoh, disclosed the attack attempt in a social media post on Wednesday.

While raising the alarm over the incident, she wrote, “Thugs are trying to attack our convoy.” 

The development comes shortly after Obi, alongside his wife, Margaret, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, arrived in Calabar for a town hall meeting.

In other news,  a former spokesman for ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, has knocked Peter Obi for not unveiling his manifesto two months before the 2027 presidential election.

Akande, who appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, said politicians in the country generally paid little attention to documenting their plans for voters.

“Our politicians are not very keen on manifestos, and you would expect that one of the things the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, should put forward is his manifesto. But until now, we don’t know anything about his manifesto,” he said.

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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