Soludo’s Wife Disowns Viral Video Of Son Campaigning For Peter Obi

Anambra State Governor’s wife, Nonye Soludo, has denied that her son, Ozonna Soludo, created a viral video in which he was seen campaigning for Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate Peter Obi.

In the video, Ozonna, a social media personality, was seen dancing to a song promoting Obi, with the NDC candidate’s picture and the party’s logo inserted in the clip.

Mrs Soludo, in a statement by her media aide, Daniel Ezeigwe, described the video as doctored.

“The video being mischievously circulated and falsely attributed to Ozonna Soludo, son of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, did not originate from him. Any attempt to associate him with the video is false, malicious, and entirely unacceptable,” the statement read.

The statement claimed that a man identified as Kelechi Simon, said to be a medical radiographer based in Delta State, had been linked to the creation and spread of the video.

“Let it be clearly understood that we are watching this development closely,” it said.

The governor’s wife warned those spreading the video to stop, saying they could face legal consequences.

“Those peddling this misinformation are hereby warned to desist immediately. The laws against misinformation and libel remain in force, and anyone who engages in unlawful conduct should be prepared to face the full consequences. The internet is not a lawless territory, and political desperation is no defence against the law,” the statement added.

It urged members of the public to verify information before sharing it.

“Verify before you publish. Think before you share. Those who deliberately spread falsehoods should not assume they are beyond the reach of the law,” it said.

The statement noted that people were free to support candidates of their choice, but must not resort to falsehoods.

“Everyone is free to campaign for their preferred candidate, express political opinions, and engage in legitimate political debate. However, such freedom must not be abused through fabricated stories, malicious propaganda, or deliberate falsehoods,” it said.