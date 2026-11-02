How Can You Look Nigerians In The Eyes? – Oshiomhole Slams Peter Obi’s Single-term Promise

The Senator representing Edo North in the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole, has criticised the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for promising to govern Nigeria for just four years if elected president in the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole slammed Peter Obi on Monday, during the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Calabar, Cross River State.

Oshiomhole said Peter Obi wants a turn-by-turn democracy, adding that he could not fix Anambra State during his tenure as Governor.

He said, “Is it Peter Obi? For you to know what the child would be, you look at his character as a younger person. Obi said he will govern for four years only.

“If Peter Obi could not fix Anambra State in eight years, how can he look you in the eye and say that he will only do four years? He just wants turn-by-turn democracy; we want leaders who can speak the truth to the people.”

In other news, Oshiomhole has described the disagreement involving the APC Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, over the leadership of the youth campaign team as a distraction.

The former Edo State governor, who serves as Deputy Director-General of Mobilisation for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, said he had already spoken with Israel about the matter.

Oshiomhole advised the APC youth leader to concentrate on activities within his unit and ward rather than seeking to take charge of youth mobilization across the campaign structure.