2027: ‘Atiku Lives In Dubai, Does Not Know What Nigerians Are Going Through’ – Oshiomhole

Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, has said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, lives in Dubai and does not stay in Nigeria to understand what Nigerians are going through.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole made the claim on Monday while speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Calabar, Cross River State.

According to Oshiomhole, Atiku always return to the country a few months before the election to pick up the presidential election form and contest for the presidency.

The former Governor of Edo State said someone who does not stay with the people cannot understand the pains and challenges Nigerians face daily.

Oshiomhole said, “Atiku lives in Dubai. He comes to Nigeria on the eve of every election to contest. He does not live here. He does not know what the people are going through.”

The former APC National Chairman also said Atiku and other opposition leaders like Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi are not united, but are busy fighting each other, which will make it easy for President Bola Tinubu and the APC to win the 2027 presidential election.

Meanwhile, Political Editor, Sumner Sambo, has stated that Atiku is already deploying his resources and structures to secure massive votes in the North ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Sambo said this on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Monday

He claimed that Atiku knows where the votes are and is working silently to achieve his ambition.

Sambo said Atiku knows the North is his stronghold and is not leaving anything to chance, as he has started reaching out to key stakeholders, traditional rulers, and youth groups.