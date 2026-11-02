Yayi: Ogun APC Targets Two Million Votes For Tinubu As 2027 Elections Draw Near

The Yayi Progressives Movement (YPM), a political group supporting All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in Ogun State, has promised to mobilise at least two million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

The group also pledged to work towards the emergence of Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, as the next governor of Ogun State.

YPM further promised to support Prince Dapo Abiodun’s senatorial ambition in Ogun East, alongside APC candidates contesting for seats in the House of Representatives and Ogun State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that the Convener of the movement, Hon. Armstrong Tope Akintunde, made the declarations during the Ogun East Mega Rally organised by the group at the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode.

The rally was organised as part of efforts to mobilise grassroots support for Tinubu and other APC candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

The event was preceded by a street procession across parts of Ijebu-Ode, with political groups, market associations, artisans and youth organisations from the nine local government areas in Ogun East participating.

Drummers, cultural groups and motorcycle riders also joined the procession, as supporters chanted slogans in support of Adeola, highlighting his record as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Several political leaders, lawmakers and local government chairmen from Ogun East attended the gathering, where they expressed support for Abiodun’s administration and the movement’s plan to have Adeola succeed him.

As part of the rally, YPM inaugurated more than 1,100 Artisan Ambassadors drawn from different trades, including tailoring, mechanics, carpentry and hairdressing.

The group said the ambassadors would help strengthen its grassroots structures across the senatorial district.

Speakers at the event also called on members to support Tinubu’s economic policies and the ongoing infrastructure projects of the Abiodun administration.

Addressing supporters, Akintunde said the Ogun East rally was part of a wider mobilisation programme, adding that similar events would be organised in Ogun Central and Ogun West.

“Today, we are sounding it loud and clear that in Ogun State, it is only APC. We will replicate this rally in Ogun Central and Ogun West soon. This massive support is organic, and it will continue until all our candidates are delivered,” he said.

In his remarks, Adeola praised the turnout, saying the large number of young people who participated in the rally had strengthened his confidence in the role of youths in Nigeria’s political development.

“I came in here, and I was marvelled at the sea of heads in solidarity walk for our party, the APC. I heard some of you have been here since 7 a.m. Whatever is making you come this far is a reassurance that my belief in the youths of our country is never misplaced,” the senator said.

Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun, while introducing the APC candidates for Ogun East, urged party members to ensure that all the party’s candidates received support in the elections.

He also called for a united vote for Tinubu, insisting that the two million votes promised to the President must be delivered.

“We have promised our president two million votes, and not a single vote must be lost; after all, there is no opposition in Ogun State,” Abiodun said.