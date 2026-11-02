I Was Going To Meet Tinubu When My Plane Engine Failed – Wike Recounts Flight Ordeal

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has recounted how one of the engines of his aircraft failed shortly after takeoff.

He said the incident happened in 2022 while he was travelling to meet President Bola Tinubu for the first time.

Naija News reports that Wike disclosed the incident during an interview on TVC.

According to the minister, the incident happened about 15 minutes after the aircraft took off.

The former Rivers State Governor said the technical problem left members of the cabin crew in panic.

Wike said he initially did not understand why the air hostesses were moving around nervously until he asked what was wrong with the aircraft.

He explained that the crew informed him that one of the engines had developed a fault.

The FCT minister disclosed that the pilot eventually informed them that the aircraft could not continue the journey following the engine failure.

He said: “The only day I was to go and discuss with Tinubu, to see face to face, as my plane took off 15 minutes you can’t believe it one of the engines failed. The air hostess were running around, I said what happened? They said ‘One of the engines have failed’. My pilot said we can’t go further and we went back”