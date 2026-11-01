SERAP Gives Tinubu Seven Days To Probe Alleged AI Photos In INEC Voter Register

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has given President Bola Tinubu seven days to order an independent investigation into alleged irregularities involving suspected artificial intelligence-generated photographs and altered personal details in the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) preliminary Register of Voters.

SERAP urged Tinubu to direct the National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Dr Vincent Olatunji, to conduct a forensic examination of INEC’s voter registration database and identify those responsible for the alleged manipulation.

In a letter dated October 31, 2026, and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation warned that the alleged irregularities could expose Nigerians’ personal data and weaken public confidence in the electoral process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The demand follows INEC’s acknowledgement on October 27 that it had identified questionable registration records and suspected AI-generated photographs during the nationwide display of the preliminary voter register between October 9 and 15.

The commission said it had started reviewing the affected records and investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious photographs, including possible technical and procedural failures.

INEC also explained that the preliminary register did not reflect all its ongoing data-cleaning activities. It added that it would complete the necessary verification and corrections before certifying the final Register of Voters on December 15, 2026.

However, SERAP insisted that the commission’s internal review could not replace an independent investigation by the NDPC.

“An internal review by INEC cannot substitute for the NDPC’s independent exercise of its statutory data-protection mandate,” the organisation said.

SERAP asked the NDPC to establish whether the alleged incidents constituted a personal data breach under Section 65 of the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 and determine whether INEC had complied with its notification and record-keeping obligations.

It also urged the commission to establish the number and geographical distribution of affected records, determine how the questionable information was created or altered and investigate whether registration officers used their authorised access credentials to introduce the irregularities.

The organisation warned that the alleged manipulation could result in the wrongful exclusion of eligible voters and violate their constitutional rights to privacy and political participation.

“The security and accuracy of the voter register are fundamental to the protection of Nigerians’ personal data and their right to participate in public affairs,” the letter stated.

SERAP further called on the NDPC to publish its findings and recommendations, strengthen security measures around INEC’s database and ensure that affected Nigerians could verify and correct their details without facing unfair exclusion from the electoral process.

The organisation warned that it would consider legal action and other lawful measures against the Federal Government, NDPC, INEC and other relevant authorities if they fail to act within seven days of receiving or publishing the letter.

It said an independent investigation was necessary to establish accountability and restore public confidence in the voter register ahead of the 2027 general elections.