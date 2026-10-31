‘2027 Election Is Already Being Rigged’ – Seun Okinbaloye Raises Alarm

Nigerian journalist, Seun Okinbaloye, has raised alarm that the 2027 general election is being rigged through the voters’ register.

Naija News reports that Okinbaloye raised the alarm on Friday during Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Okinbaloye said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must act now and clean up the voters’ register.

He said that intelligence and early signs show that politicians have started manipulating the voters’ register, with cases of underage registration, double registration, and ghost voters already surfacing across the country.

He further called on INEC to immediately commence a thorough audit and clean-up of the voters’ register to remove fake names, dead voters, and underage voters.

Okinbaloye said Nigerians must not wait till election day to cry rigging, because the foundation for rigging is already being laid through a compromised register.

He said, “The 2027 election is already being rigged right now. Not on election day. It is being rigged with the voters’ register. If INEC does not clean it up now, we are wasting our time.

“If the register is dirty, the election is dirty. INEC must act now.”

Meanwhile, African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has called on INEC to disclose the names of the officials responsible for including Artificial Intelligence (AI)- generated photographs in the voter register.

Atiku made the call in a statement by the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu.

He accused the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration of enabling the crisis by allowing INEC to evade scrutiny.

The former vice president said the AI-generated images scandal strikes at the heart of the commission’s credibility.

He called on opposition leaders and the international community to demand an independent audit, full disclosure and accountability on the voter register scandal.