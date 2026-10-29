Tinubu’s Makkah Trip: ‘Give Nigerians Definite Return Date – Atiku Camp

The camp of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has demanded transparency from the Presidency over President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing trip to Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Naija News reports that Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, posted on 𝕏, urging the President not to let the pilgrimage raise doubts about his whereabouts or his fitness to govern.

Ibe said that while prayers matter, Nigerians also need the President to tackle insecurity and economic hardship with concrete action.

“It is good to pray and maintain a relationship with Almighty God, the author and finisher of our faith. But faith must be accompanied by action. Nigerians need prayers, and they also need competent leadership,” he said.

He wished Tinubu a rewarding pilgrimage but advised him to focus more on governance than politics when he returns.

“Nigerians cannot survive on presidential intentions alone,” Ibe added.

The Atiku aide said the Presidency’s statement that the President would return next week was not enough, insisting on a specific date and timely updates.

“We expect this journey to conclude as announced, without an unexplained detour to France or elsewhere,” he wrote.

He said if the President needed medical treatment, the public should be told the truth about how it would affect his return and his ability to function.

Ibe cited the experience under the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, whose extended absence plunged the country into a constitutional crisis.

“Nigeria must never relive the uncertainty and constitutional crisis surrounding President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s prolonged absence,” he said.

He called on Tinubu to transmit a letter to the National Assembly in line with Section 145 of the Constitution if the trip was a vacation or if he became unable to perform his functions, so the Vice-President could act in his stead.

Ibe also alleged that Tinubu’s appearance at the APC campaign rally in Kaduna had raised questions about his health and stamina.

“Seeking treatment is human; but secrecy that leaves citizens uncertain about who is exercising presidential authority undermines public trust,” he stated.

He said Nigerians had the right to demand more presence, accountability and results from an administration nearing four years in office.

“Mr President, pray for Nigeria. Then return and do the work Nigerians elected you to do,” Ibe added.