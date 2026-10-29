Many Are Ready To Take Bullet For President Tinubu – Sunday Dare

President Bola Tinubu has many supporters who are ready to take a bullet for him, according to the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Sunday Dare.

Dare made the statement while praising Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, for expressing his readiness to take a bullet for Tinubu in recognition of what the President has done for his state.

In a post on 𝕏, the presidential aide described Sani as a committed supporter who was not backing down from defending the President’s record.

“Gov. Uba Sani is on fire, he is not backing down. He is testifying about the good deeds of President Bola Tinubu for Kaduna, for the North West, for Nigeria. He is speaking up,” Dare wrote.

He urged other governors and political leaders to speak publicly about Tinubu’s achievements, saying they should join efforts to present what he described as the truth about the President’s work.

“Let others in his capacity also speak up, let’s form that solid orchestra that speaks the truth about the works of President Tinubu,” he added.

Dare also said many people who had worked with Tinubu or were still serving the country under his leadership shared Sani’s position and believed in the President’s ability to deliver development.

“Governor Uba Sani says he is ready to take the bullet for Mr. President. That is a man of conviction. Many are ready to do the same for Mr. President,” he stated.

The presidential aide added that those who knew Tinubu believed in his commitment to national development and his plan to build a stronger Nigerian economy.

“Those of us that have worked for him before, those still serving Nigeria through him and also know him, believe in his capacity, passion for development and his unbending desire to build a resilient economy for Nigeria,” Dare said.

He further declared his support for Tinubu’s leadership and promised to stand by the President’s mandate.

“President Tinubu is walking the path less travelled and I, we, stand solidly on his mandate and will defend it,” Dare stressed.

Naija News recalls that Sani had made his comment during an interview with Daily Trust, where he was asked whether he could take a bullet for Tinubu.

Responding, the Kaduna governor said his loyalty was based on the benefits he believed the President had brought to the state, rather than personal favours.

He said, “I can take it, the favour he has done is not to me, it’s to the state, so for me, my interest is the interest of the state.”