President Tinubu To Present 2027 Budget Before End Of Year

President Bola Tinubu will present the 2027 national budget estimate to the National Assembly before the end of the year 2026.

The Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Doris Anite-Uzoka, gave the assurance on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

She explained that the budget proposal is already being worked on and would be ready for presentation before the end of the year.

“We are working on the 2027 budget, and the intention is to present it before the end of the year,” she said when asked when the budget will be presented.

The Minister’s disclosure came weeks after the Budget Office of the Federation directed all ministries, departments and agencies to submit their 2027 personnel cost proposals alongside their establishment Acts.

The directive was issued in a Personnel Costs Budget Call Circular dated September 4, 2026, and signed by Budget Office Director-General Tanimu Yakubu.

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s request for a new loan.

Naija News reports that Tinubu had written to the National Assembly seeking approval for the Federal Government’s 2026–2027 supplementary external borrowing plan, valued at $20.5 billion and €1.45 billion.

Reacting during an interview on Channels Television, Umeh questioned how the Federal Government has spent funds from previous borrowings.

He argued that budgetary obligations remain unmet despite repeated approvals for loans.

The senator argued that previous borrowing requests were justified on the grounds that the funds would finance government budgets, yet contractors were still owed for capital projects.