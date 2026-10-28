President Tinubu Presides Over FEC Meeting

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, presided over a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Naija News understands that the meeting began shortly after President Tinubu arrived at the venue at about 2:34 pm.

The meeting was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Ministers, and other council members.

While the agenda of the FEC meeting has not been made public, the council is expected to consider a new National Policy on Small and Medium Enterprises as parts of its discussions.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, has dismissed rumours and insinuations about details of his relationship with the Presidency.

In a statement on Wednesday by his Spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke clarified that he has no deal to share legislative or local governments seats with Osun APC.

Naija News understands that Adeleke made the clarification amidst social media reports that the deal between the governor and the presidency include sharing of local government positions as well as those of Senate, House of Representatives and State Assembly between Osun Accord and the state APC in the forthcoming elections.

The governor, who reaffirmed his committment to the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the negotiation for the resolution of the local government crisis targets protection of the interests of both the APC chairpersons and those of the elected PDP chairmen and councillors, affirming that reports of office sharing is “mere fabrication and fake news.”

While assuring that the local government crisis will be resolved before the end of the year, the governor said that he did not enter into any agreement to share legislative seats with Osun APC as been rumoured, declaring that “what unites the coalition partners is only the presidential elections.”