Tinubu’s Re-election Our Only Agreement – Adeleke Denies Deal With APC

Osun State Governor, Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke has dismissed rumours and insinuations about details of his relationship with the Presidency.

In a statement on Wednesday by his Spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke clarified that he has no deal to share legislative or local governments seats with Osun APC.

Naija News understands that Adeleke made the clarification amidst social media reports that the deal between the governor and the presidency include sharing of local government positions as well as those of Senate, House of Representatives and State Assembly between Osun Accord and the state APC in the forthcoming elections.

The governor, who reaffirmed his committment to the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the negotiation for the resolution of the local government crisis targets protection of the interests of both the APC chairpersons and those of the elected PDP chairmen and councillors, affirming that reports of office sharing is “mere fabrication and fake news.”

“As the governor of all Osun indigenes and residents, we are working to resolve the local government matter by ensuring that all interests are protected and cared for. As at now, all stakeholders agreed that restoring grassroots governance is a condition for our successful campaign ahead of the 2027 elections”, Adeleke said.

While assuring that the local government crisis will be resolved before the end of the year, the governor said that he did not enter into any agreement to share legislative seats with Osun APC as been rumoured, declaring that “what unites the coalition partners is only the presidential elections.”

Adeleke said: “As I said while inaugurating the Presidential Campaign Council, the coalition is targeted at the presidential election. Partners agreed to join hands to ensure our dear president is re-elected. All other legislative positions are open for competition. I will work and campaign for Accord candidates for Senate, House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly.

“I urge all political parties to campaign for their candidates as I will do for Accord candidates. We have no deal on the National Assembly and the State Assembly elections. All our candidates will face the electorate who has the final say.”