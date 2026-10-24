Adeleke May Defect To APC Next Year

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke may defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the 2027 general elections, sources familiar with the state’s ongoing political arrangement said.

According to sources who spoke with Leadership, the governor is expected to join the ruling party with his supporters and automatically become its state leader.

A source close to the deal said Adeleke’s electoral record has made him the state’s most influential political figure, even within the APC.

“He has defeated us (the APC) twice. Even without federal might, he won convincingly. So, who will stand in his way?” the source asked.

The source took a swipe at other APC leaders in the state, questioning their electoral strength.

“Is it Oyetola, who could not win his senatorial district, or Bashiru and Omisore, who are already positioning themselves for the next governorship ticket?” he said.

The source maintained that Adeleke had become the dominant political force in Osun.

“By every consideration, Adeleke has become the leader, not only in the state but also in our party,” he said.

The source further claimed that President Bola Tinubu had wanted Adeleke to fly the APC flag in the last governorship election, but some party leaders blocked the move.

“Recall that the President wanted him to be our flag bearer in the last governorship election, but those who believed they could win opposed him. What was the outcome, despite the enormous amount we spent on the election?” the source added.