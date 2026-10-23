‘I Have Received Assurances’ – Adeleke Gives Update On Osun Local Govt Crisis

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has assured that the crisis rocking the local government administration in the state would soon be resolved.

The Governor, in a statement on Friday via his 𝕏 account, revealed that negotiations are at an advanced stage and the federal government has given assurances.

He called on all political stakeholders in the state to put the past behind them and unite for the progress of Osun State.

Naija News reports that Adeleke, who spoke after inaugurating the Osun State Presidential Campaign Council for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urged stakeholders to mobilise for the re-election of Tinubu in 2027.

He, however, added that the partnership does not extend to the legislative elections, noting that his support for the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections in 2027 is fully for Accord Party candidates.

“Yesterday, I inaugurated the Osun State Presidential Campaign Council for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT), with a renewed commitment to deliver more than the 1.5 million votes we earlier promised.

“Our rainbow coalition of Accord, APC and PDP is united solely for President Tinubu’s re-election in the January 2027 presidential election. This partnership does not extend to the legislative elections. My support for all Accord candidates for the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly remains unshaken.

“On the Osun local government crisis, negotiations are at an advanced stage. I have received the assurance of the Federal Government, and there will be positive developments soon.

“These are critical times that demand unity beyond political differences. From the pain of the past, we must unite for the prosperity of the future. Together, let us mobilise and deliver Osun for President Tinubu,” he declared.

The Osun State local government crisis is a prolonged political, legal, and financial battle between the Governor Ademola Adeleke administration and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the control and legitimacy of the state’s 30 local government councils.

Before leaving office in late 2022, former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola conducted local government elections that brought APC-backed chairmen and councillors into office.

Governor Adeleke, however, dissolved those structures upon resuming office and replaced them with caretaker committees, leading to fierce legal battles.

Rulings and counter-rulings from the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal created deep confusion over who holds legitimate authority at the grassroots, with the latest developments pointing to a political solution following peace deals brokered by President Bola Tinubu.