2027: Omisore Recognizes Adeleke As Osun State Coordinator For Tinubu’s Campaign

Former Deputy Governor of Osun State and immediate past National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Iyiola Omisore, has recognized Governor Ademola Adeleke as the Osun State coordinator for the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu.

Adeleke, who spoke on Thursday after the inauguration of the Osun State chapter of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Osogbo, assured that Osun State will vote for Tinubu overwhelmingly in the 2027 election.

He added that Thursday’s inauguration shows that Nigerians are united beyond party lines in re-electing President Tinubu for a second term in office.

“Today, alongside eminent APC leaders in Osun State, I joined our Coordinator, His Excellency Governor Ademola Adeleke, for the inauguration of the Osun State chapter of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Osogbo.

“We made a collective commitment to deliver Osun State overwhelmingly for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the January 2027 Presidential election.

“Our gathering shows that, beyond party lines, whether APC, Accord or PDP, we are united in our resolve to move Nigeria forward and to re-elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he declared.

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke has assured members of the coalition working for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election that the arrangement will not affect their parties’ chances in the National Assembly and state House of Assembly elections.

Naija News reports that Adeleke, who gave the assurance on Thursday at the inauguration of the Osun State Presidential Campaign Council in Osogbo, said the alliance was strictly about the presidential election.

He also set a target of over 1.5 million votes for the President in the state.