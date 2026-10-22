NISS: President Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointment

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the immediate past Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Lower Usuma Dam, Abuja.

Bichi’s appointment was approved by President Tinubu based on the recommendation of the current Director-General of the DSS, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi.

Naija News reports that his appointment, according to a statement on Thursday by the Director of Coordination and Liaison of the NISS, Lilian Omo-Odigwe, is for an initial four-year term, effective 22nd October, 2026.

The statement noted that Bichi’s appointment is in accordance with Section 4 of the National Institute for Security Studies (Establishment) Act, 2019.

Bichi, who will succeed A.A. Gadzama, on the Governing Board, handed over leadership of the DSS to the incumbent Director-General in August 2024.

The former DG began his career in the Security Division of the Kano State Cabinet Office before his transfer of service in 1984.

“Bichi’s appointment to Chair the NISS Board brings an extensive experience in intelligence, security administration, operational leadership and institutional training to the governance of the National Institute,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has defended her continued support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying her political stance is the reason some people criticize her.

Naija News reports that the actress made this known during an interview with Nigerian comedian and content creator Isbae U on his podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

Badmus explained that the criticism she receives is largely connected to her decision to support Tinubu, adding that she remains committed to the president despite the negative reactions from some Nigerians.

The actress maintained that she would continue to stand by her political choice, regardless of public opinion.

She also noted that democracy allows people to support political candidates and parties of their choice without being attacked for their decisions.

According to Badmus, she does not condemn people for supporting politicians different from the ones she believes in, stressing that everyone should be free to make their own political decisions.