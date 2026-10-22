You Cannot Hide Their Names – Atiku Slams Tinubu, INEC Over Missing Voters’ Register

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticized President Bola Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the alleged failure to make the preliminary voters’ register available for public inspection ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that the Atiku demanded the immediate publication of the register, which contains more than 103 million registered voters, warning that its absence from INEC’s online portal had raised concerns about the credibility of the election.

In a statement issued by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku questioned why Nigerians could not access the register during the announced inspection period of October 9 to 15.

He said, “INEC has announced more than 103 million registered voters. Nigerians went to its portal to inspect the names and found an empty page. That is an outrage. A figure cannot answer an objection. A press announcement cannot tell a voter whether her name has been omitted. Show Nigerians the register.”

The former vice president cited Section 19(1) of the Electoral Act 2026, arguing that INEC was required to display the register at registration areas and online for public scrutiny.

He also questioned reports that the INEC chairman had announced on October 5 that the exercise had already been completed, despite the later announcement of October 9 to 15 as the inspection period.

Atiku demanded an explanation, including the dates and links through which the register was supposedly made available.

He also raised concerns about Section 63(2) of the Electoral Act 2026, which allows certain ballot papers without INEC’s official mark to be counted if a returning officer is satisfied that they came from a book supplied to the polling unit.

He questioned how such ballot papers would be verified and called for stronger safeguards against electoral fraud.

Atiku said, “Nigerians cannot be denied access to the voters’ register before election day and then be asked to accept unmarked ballot papers after voting.”

He further alleged that INEC had yet to respond to inquiries about the companies awarded contracts to print sensitive election materials, insisting that the commission must be transparent about its preparations.

Addressing Tinubu, Atiku linked the controversy to the economic and security challenges facing Nigerians.

He said, “You cannot hide their names from scrutiny and then ask them to trust the election conducted with that list.”

The former vice president maintained that Nigerians had the right to inspect the voters’ register, challenge questionable entries and correct missing details.

He warned that he and his political allies would challenge any denial of those rights through public engagement and every lawful means available.