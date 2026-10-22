‘It Is Not Compulsory For Tinubu To Campaign In 36 States – Otubanjo

A Research Professor at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Femi Otubanjo, has argued that President Bola Tinubu does not need to take his re-election campaign to every state in the federation.

Naija News reports that Otubanjo, who appeared on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Thursday, said no law or convention compelled the President to hold rallies across the 36 states.

The political scientist stressed that on the campaign trail, Tinubu would act as the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer rather than the nation’s leader.

He said this distinction meant the President was not bound to address all Nigerians at campaign events.

“The reality, of course, it is not compulsory for the president to campaign in 36 states.

“When the president goes to campaign, he is a candidate of the APC, not the president of Nigeria. So he has no obligation to speak to everybody,” Otubanjo said.

The NIIA scholar further noted that most gatherings Nigerians call campaign rallies were, in reality, political rallies meant to fire up loyal supporters.

According to him, such events rarely sway undecided voters, as they are designed for people who have already decided whom to support.

He likened them to the rallies of United States President Donald Trump, saying Nigerian rallies were dominated by noise and boasts rather than serious efforts to persuade the electorate.

“If you can take your time and watch a video of a typical Nigerian rally, it’s all noise.

“It’s all about bragging about what they have achieved, or bragging about what they can achieve. It is not about convincing anybody,” he stated.

Otubanjo maintained that rallies were not only optional for the President but also unsuitable for communicating with the nation as a whole.

“And so, it’s not really compulsory. It’s not a venue. It’s not a platform for the president to address the nation,” he said.

Naija News reports that Otubanjo’s statement came days after Tinubu announced he would limit his physical participation in the campaign to focus on governance, a decision that opposition figures have criticised.