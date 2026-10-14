2027: ‘You Will Excuse Me From Going Everywhere With You’ – Tinubu Tells APC PCC

President Bola Tinubu has hinted at skipping some campaign rallies for the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made this known in his speech at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council at Aso Rock, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Tinubu said he may not visit all the states during his reelection campaign.

He said, “You will excuse me from going everywhere with you. We have bills to pay. The American creditors cannot wait.”

Meanwhile, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said Tinubu will run a united government if he wins the 2027 election.

Akpabio made the statement in response to Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele’s comments on the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, which included some opposition members.

The Senate leader said the development shows what to expect in President Bola Tinubu’s second term.

Akpabio described the development as historic, saying that since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999, a sitting president has never constituted a campaign council involving other political parties.

“This is not just an inclusive government in terms of infrastructure, revenue allocation, and reforms. It is also an inclusive government in terms of unity of purpose in democracy.

“What we are going to witness is evidence that his second term is going to be a unity government, just like his campaign council is a unity campaign council made up of almost all the political parties in the country,” he stated.

He added that Nigeria was setting an example for Africa and congratulated President Tinubu, the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and leaders of the participating political parties.