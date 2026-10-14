2027: ‘All Presidential Candidates Have Insulted Nigerians’ – Rufai Oseni Blows Hot

Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni, has slammed the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for failing to present campaign manifestos and participate in presidential debates ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Oseni, during ARISE Television’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Wednesday, said the presidential candidates have insulted Nigerians over their failure to present a campaign manifesto.

He also accused politicians across party lines of prioritising verbal attacks over presenting concrete solutions to the country’s challenges.

According to him, the candidates had not yet shown sufficient commitment to debating their ideas and policies with Nigerians.

The broadcaster also questioned the absence of a publicly announced debate schedule, arguing that Nigerians deserved to know when candidates would present their plans for governing the country.

Oseni further called on the candidates to publish their manifestos within the next week, adding that Nigerians needed clear policy positions rather than excuses and political exchanges.

He said, “I think all of them, all the political candidates, have insulted Nigerians. It’s an insult to Nigerians for all of them, from the APC to the NDC.

“All of you don’t take us seriously. You don’t have your campaign manifesto. We’re not debating on that. All of you, you are not even ready to give us a debate.

“If you must put yourself up for presidency, at least be decent enough to be able to debate your ideas. If you don’t want to do it, go and sit at your father’s house.

“The opposition and the incumbent, they are all almost looking the same to me. I feel politics is a festival of strength of ideas, and I always feel that opposition must be strengthened to balance democracy. But a lot of people are not pulling their weight.

“So please, in the next week, we want to see manifestos. We don’t want to see excuses. People should be able to bring their manifestos forward.”