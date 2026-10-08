It Is Best You Do Not Say Things Without Evidence – Rufai Oseni Blasts Peter Obi

Nigerian jouanlist, Rufai Oseni, has slammed the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his recent comment on the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi admitted he has no evidence to prove he won the 2023 presidential election under the Labour Party.

Peter Obi made the statement during an interview with BBC Africa.

When asked for evidence supporting his claim that he won the election, the former Anambra State governor said he could not provide it.

He nevertheless insisted that he still believed he won the contest.

According to BBC, Obi was also questioned about his continued claim that the election was rigged despite the outcome being challenged in court and the eventual dismissal of the petitions filed against the result.

He said he did not want to dwell on the past but maintained the position he had previously expressed about the election.

Reacting to the statement on Arise Television’s Morning show, Rufai said Peter Obi should not make such a claim without evidence to support it.

Rufai also asked if Peter Obi had even checked the election results before making the claim.

He said, “Mr Peter Obi, it is best you do not say things if you do not have the evidence. I must repeat it, because when you say that I won the election, you don’t have the evidence to back it up, then people do not take what you say seriously.

“Didn’t you have backend analysis of result by result before you made the claim? Where are all your own data spreadsheets on the backend that assert your claim? Where is your own backend collation that asserts your claim?”