There’s No Evidence I Won 2023 Presidential Election – Peter Obi

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Obi, has admitted that he has no evidence to prove that he won the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the former Labour Party presidential candidate made the statement during an interview with BBC Africa.

When asked about evidence supporting his claim that he won the election, the former Anambra State governor acknowledged that he could not provide such evidence.

He nevertheless insisted that he still believed he won the contest.

According to BBC, Obi was also questioned about his continued claim that the election was rigged despite the outcome being challenged in court and the eventual dismissal of the petitions filed against the result.

He said he did not want to dwell on the past but maintained the position he had previously expressed about the election.

He said: “There’s no evidence I won it. Everything is not based on evidence. I won the election and that’s where I will end. I don’t like going back to the past. I sustain what I said. I’ve not changed. What has changed is that whenever I talk about methodology, people say, oh, it has changed.”

The 2023 presidential election was won by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) according to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second, while Obi finished third.

Obi and Atiku both challenged the election result at the Presidential Election Petition Court.

Their cases were dismissed, after which they appealed to the Supreme Court.

The apex court later upheld Tinubu’s victory.