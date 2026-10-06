Insiders Say Soludo Spends Half Of Exco Meetings Obsessing Over Peter Obi – Media Team

The media team of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi has asked Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo to stop obsessing over the former governor.

Naija News reports that Obi’s Media Adviser and Spokesman, Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), Idris Zekeri Jnr, in a statement on Monday, alleged that insiders in the Soludo administration had lamented that the governor spends half of executive council meetings discussing Peter Obi.

Zekeri was responding to a publication credited to the state’s ruling circle urging the Anambra electorate to reject Obi and the opposition.

He dismissed the publication, saying the camp chose silence over a full-scale exchange to avoid dignifying what he termed institutional absurdity.

Citing Igbo philosophy, Zekeri said: “Adighi ibua ayi ara”, you do not join a mad person in the public square.

“Insiders in the administration had recently lamented that Governor Soludo spends half of executive council (EXCO) meetings obsessing over Peter Obi, treating his fixation on Obi as more vital than pressing state matters,” he said.

He added, “If the governor’s obsession borders on clinical psychosis, stakeholders should promptly advise him to seek professional psychological aid rather than dragging the entire state into his mental fixations.”

The statement said the state’s fortunes were declining while the fixation grows, citing a recent meeting in Port Harcourt where the National Emergency Management Agency reportedly noted that Anambra “only truly had it good under Obi” in managing disasters and public safety.

“They were talking about the state’s preparedness for the recent flood that took lives in the state. The only reason they gave to justify what the flood destroyed was that NIMET announced the impending flood, after they failed to follow the preemptive NIMET prescription,” Zekeri said.

He further alleged that the state government recently mobilised over 500 internet trolls to attack Obi, promising to scale the number to 1,000 based on performance.

He described the strategy as a misallocation of state resources, saying public funds were being channelled into “digital vandalism.”

The media office said it was putting the administration on record so it could not claim Obi was responsible for its failure to deliver.

“Instead of obsessing over Obi, the governor should use those hours to tour Anambra and see how state funds are being wasted on roads that crumble while construction is still ongoing,” the statement said.

The camp cited massive turnouts at events such as the Nnewi Cathedral and the coronation of the Igwe of Adazi-Ani as evidence of Obi’s bond with the people, adding that “no amount of propaganda can erase the deep-seated bond between Ndigbo and Peter Obi.”

Zekeri called on Anambra elders, religious leaders, traditional rulers and stakeholders to call Governor Soludo to order.