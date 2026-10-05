Peter Obi Reacts As Passengers, Crew Die In Ondo Military Aircraft Crash

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the demise of personnel and crew members who died in the military aircraft crash in Ondo State.

The aircraft, an ATR-42, was carrying 25 passengers and seven crew members when it crashed near the Naval Base in Igbokoda while on a routine flight from Benin, Edo State, to Lagos.

Sources familiar with the incident told SaharaReporters that all 32 occupants were believed to have died in the crash.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, said his thoughts and prayers are with the Nigerian Air Force.

Peter Obi also offered condolences to the Nigerian Air Force, the families of the officers and personnel who died in the tragic incident.

The post read, “My thoughts and prayers are with the Nigerian Air Force. I was deeply saddened to learn of the crash involving a Nigerian Air Force aircraft.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the Nigerian Air Force, the families of the officers and personnel who perished, and their colleagues and loved ones during this difficult time.

“These courageous men and women devote their lives to defending our nation and safeguarding our people. Their service and sacrifice must never be overlooked.

“I pray that God grants eternal rest to those who have departed, consolation to their families, and strength to the Nigerian Air Force and the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“May God continue to watch over all who serve our country and protect them as they carry out their duties.”