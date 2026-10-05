Seriake Dickson Not Working With APC To Sabotage Peter Obi, Kwankwaso – NDC

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed claims that its National Leader, Seriake Dickson, is planning to sabotage its presidential candidate, Peter Obi and running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Naija News reports that the National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, stated this in a statement on Monday.

Director described the report as beer parlour talk, adding that there is no secret or open deal between Dickson and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He explained that Dickson could have taken the easy way out by joining the APC, but chose the hard way by building a party with like-minded people.

The statement read, “The leadership of our great party, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), the largest opposition and fastest-growing political party in Nigeria today, would have ignored the beer-parlour talk and murmurs making the rounds, but history teaches that lies told over and over, if unrefuted, are taken as truth by the gullible.

“Hence, we deem it necessary to issue this strong and unequivocal rebuttal.

“Our National Leader, Distinguished Senator Seriake Dickson, is not a front for the ruling APC or anyone else. He has no secret or open deal whatsoever with the ruinous and diabolical APC regime.

“Anyone who knows Senator Dickson’s public service record, and is in his right senses, will not associate him with any under-the-table arrangement to sabotage his own party and its Presidential Candidate and running mate, Mr. Peter Obi and Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“Senator Dickson could have taken the easy way out by joining the APC. Instead, he chose the hard, honourable path of building a party with like-minds, a party that will liberate Nigeria from the vice grip of the buccaneers currently in power.”