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Seriake Dickson Not Working With APC To Sabotage Peter Obi, Kwankwaso – NDC

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By Justina Otio
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Key Takeaways

  • The Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, denied claims that its National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, plans to sabotage presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.
  • NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said on Monday that the allegation is beer parlour talk and insisted Dickson has no secret or open deal with APC.
  • Osa Director said Dickson chose to build NDC with like-minded people instead of joining APC, and the party issued an unequivocal rebuttal to stop repeated lies.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed claims that its National Leader, Seriake Dickson, is planning to sabotage its presidential candidate, Peter Obi and running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Naija News reports that the National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, stated this in a statement on Monday.

Director described the report as beer parlour talk, adding that there is no secret or open deal between Dickson and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He explained that Dickson could have taken the easy way out by joining the APC, but chose the hard way by building a party with like-minded people.

The statement read, “The leadership of our great party, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), the largest opposition and fastest-growing political party in Nigeria today, would have ignored the beer-parlour talk and murmurs making the rounds, but history teaches that lies told over and over, if unrefuted, are taken as truth by the gullible.

“Hence, we deem it necessary to issue this strong and unequivocal rebuttal.

“Our National Leader, Distinguished Senator Seriake Dickson, is not a front for the ruling APC or anyone else. He has no secret or open deal whatsoever with the ruinous and diabolical APC regime.

“Anyone who knows Senator Dickson’s public service record, and is in his right senses, will not associate him with any under-the-table arrangement to sabotage his own party and its Presidential Candidate and running mate, Mr. Peter Obi and Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“Senator Dickson could have taken the easy way out by joining the APC. Instead, he chose the hard, honourable path of building a party with like-minds, a party that will liberate Nigeria from the vice grip of the buccaneers currently in power.”

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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