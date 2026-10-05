2027: Why Peter Obi Is Not A Threat To Tinubu – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has said the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, does not pose a threat to President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News recalls that in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, who then contested under the Labour Party (LP), swept all five states in the Southeast region.

However, Umahi, during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said Tinubu will win all states in the Southeast, citing the region’s marginalisation as the reason for APC’s failure in the 2023 elections.

According to Umahi, Tinubu has corrected past errors, adding that the APC’s record in government would help attract voters in the Southeast.

He said, “By the way it is not only Peter Obi that is from the South-East that is contesting. We have about three or four other presidential candidates who are contesting.

“We have the Labour Party and I think there are other two, even a woman is involved. So, Peter Obi is not a threat as far as I am concerned.

“I will not blame the South-East in the last election because, virtually, we were not fairly treated by the past administration. Service chiefs, we got none; major ministerial portfolios, we got none. And so, the marginalisation continued, and they even increased at that point. And so you will not totally blame them for that.

“But now, the story is totally different. I’m the Minister of Works; we have never had a Minister of Works before. We have a Minister of Foreign Affairs; we have a Minister of Science and Industry. We are very happy with the appointments we’ve got. They’re very happy. Now, we have done quite a lot.”