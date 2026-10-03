G100 Considers Plan B As Atiku, Peter Obi Resist Single-candidate Strategy

Opposition stakeholders under the G100 alliance are considering cooperation in the event of a run-off in the 2027 presidential election as efforts to persuade former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State governor Peter Obi to support a single opposition candidate continue.

Sources within the alliance said consultations with the two presidential candidates were ongoing, but the group was examining alternative forms of cooperation should efforts to produce a consensus candidate fail.

Atiku is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), while Peter Obi is flying the flag of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

THE G100 had proposed a common presidential platform as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation among opposition parties ahead of the election.

However, sources said neither Atiku nor Obi had, so far, accepted the single-candidate proposal, prompting discussions about how opposition parties could work together under other possible electoral scenarios.

“Both have not shown any kind of inclination or acceptance of the single candidacy at this time. But of course, there are other plans.

“There are other reasons why these G100 opposition leaders need to continue to engage before, during and even after the election.

“The plan may include a possible run-off or other issues that may come up. So, these are the issues. These are why these meetings were convened: to bring Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi back to the table and get their commitment to the ongoing discussion,” a source told The PUNCH.

Another source said the possibility of a second round was being considered as part of the alliance’s contingency planning, adding that Obi and Atiku seems not interested in stepping down.

He said, “The two major opposition leaders, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, seem to be less concerned about the single-candidacy plan of the G100.

“But they still need one another because the G100, from the statistics we are having and the research conducted, there may not be a straight-up easy winner. A winner may not emerge in the first round.

“So, part of the plan now is that if we cannot achieve a single candidate for the opposition leaders, in the case of a run-off, this ongoing discussion will make it quite easy for the opposition parties to queue behind one candidate and work together.”

Section 134 of the Nigerian Constitution states that where no candidate meets the requirements for election as President, a second election may be held between candidates selected in accordance with the constitutional provisions. INEC’s regulations provide for a run-off where no candidate meets the required vote and geographical-spread thresholds.

Confirming that the faction remained committed to the G100 initiative, the National Publicity Secretary of the Tanimu Turaki-led PDP faction, Ini Ememobong, said, “The PDP, led by Tanimu Turaki, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, remains committed to the G100 activities.

“We have resolved that the only way to rescue Nigeria from the maladministration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC is for the opposition parties to come together. So, we are committed to that project, and we are behind it.”

The APM National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, also confirmed the party’s continued participation in the G100 discussions.

However, he said the party’s presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, remained in the race for the presidency.

“Our party was there from the beginning. The conversation is ongoing, and as time goes on, I believe the other stakeholders will make some of the decisions and positions public,” he said.