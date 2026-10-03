Desperate Politicians Responsible For Arrest Of ‘Tinubu Must Go’ Protesters – Zulum

The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has denied ordering the arrest of opposition supporters or anyone criticising his administration.

Zulum, who spoke in Maiduguri on Friday, said he was surprised to learn that the arrest of some people for wearing “Tinubu Must Go” T-shirts was being linked to his government.

The governor said he learned of the arrests only on Friday morning, insisting he had never directed anyone to be detained for political reasons.

According to him, his attention since assuming office had been largely devoted to restoring peace and rebuilding Borno after years of Boko Haram insurgency.

Zulum said he had repeatedly put himself at risk to protect residents of the state, regardless of their political affiliations, and create an environment where they could live peacefully.

Naija News reports that he described anyone who would order the arrest of opposition supporters as a “desperate politician”, stressing that he was not one.

The governor also questioned the motive for accusing him of ordering politically motivated arrests when he was not seeking any elective position in the 2027 elections.

“Why would I order the arrest of anybody on political grounds when I am not contesting for any political office in 2027?” he asked.

Zulum noted that Borno had remained under the All Progressives Congress (APC) since the party came to power in the state, saying his primary concern was the continued restoration and development of the state.

He said his administration had committed substantial resources to restoring peace, resettling internally displaced persons, rebuilding communities destroyed by insurgency and providing public infrastructure, including schools and hospitals.

The governor said the progress recorded in Borno was the product of sustained commitment to rebuilding a state that had suffered years of violent conflict.

He further attributed some of the allegations against his administration to the approach of the 2027 elections, saying political actors sometimes make accusations against leaders to attract attention.

“Where were they when we were struggling to see that we had restored peace, resettled IDPs, reconstructed destroyed communities and established schools and hospitals?” Zulum asked.

The governor said some individuals who were now criticising his administration had previously commended its efforts but had changed their tone as the 2027 elections drew closer.

Zulum said he considered his reward for the sacrifices and resources committed to rebuilding Borno to be from God.

He added that the criticisms would not stop him from continuing with his efforts to improve the state until the end of his tenure.