Nigerian Workers Declare 3-Day Nationwide Warning Strike

Public servants across Nigeria have been directed to begin a three-day nationwide warning strike from Friday, October 2 to Sunday, October 4, 2026, after the federal government failed to address demands presented by the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC).

The directive was contained in a statement on Thursday, October 1, signed by the JNPSNC National Secretary, Comrade Olowoyo Gbenga.

Naija News understands that the directive affects workers in the federal, state and local government services, including employees of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The council, in its letter, also instructed its affiliated unions and officials to mobilise members for the industrial action.

Recall that the Union had called on President Bola Tinubu to address their demands in his Independence anniversary speech, or else public servants nationwide would commence a three-day warning strike.

The demands include reduction in petrol price, payment of wage award, and commencement of 2027 minimum wage negotiations.

However, Gbenga said the President’s speech failed to address their demands.

After the deadline expired, the council confirmed that the industrial action would proceed.

The eight unions under the JNPSNC include the Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), AUPCTRE, NUPSRAW, NUPPPPROW and NUAEE.