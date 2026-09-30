Workers Fix Date For Nationwide Strike Over Petrol Price, Wage Award

Public servants under the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) have reaffirmed their September 30 ultimatum to the Federal Government, threatening a three-day warning strike over petrol prices, a wage award and negotiations for new national minimum wage.

The council said its members nationwide would begin the warning strike on Friday, October 2nd, if the federal government failed to address the demands before the expiration of the ultimatum.

The JNPSNC, comprising eight public sector unions, is demanding a reduction in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (also known as petrol) to 500 naira per litre, an immediate wage award for workers and the constitution of a tripartite committee to begin negotiations for a new national minimum wage expected in 2027.

The council had written to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on September 21, presenting the demands and proposing a minimum wage of not less than 500,000 naira from 2027.

In a statement on Tuesday, the National Secretary of the JNPSNC and General Secretary of the Nigeria Civil Service Union, Gbenga Olowoyo, said the September 30 deadline remained unchanged.

The Union called on Tinubu to address the issues of fuel pump prices and the wage award during the Independence anniversary speech or else public servants nationwide would commence a three-day warning strike beginning October 2, 2026.

Olowoyo said: “The three critical issues requiring urgent attention are as follows: reduction of fuel price to N500 per litre. The Federal Government should take urgent steps to bring down the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to N500 per litre.

“This can be achieved through the provision of an intervention fund to address landing costs and support oil and gas operators.

“It is equally important for the Federal Government to ensure the sale of crude oil to the Dangote Refinery and operators of modular refineries at appropriate terms to facilitate increased domestic refining and help bring down the price of petroleum products.

“The current price of PMS, ranging from N1,450 to N2,000 and, in some locations outside major communities and cities, as high as N2,500 per litre, is unacceptable to Nigerian workers.

“The council maintains that the economic hardship occasioned by the high cost of fuel is placing the survival of Nigerian workers, their dependants and the general populace under severe pressure, making it increasingly difficult for Nigerians to live normal and dignified lives.

“The Federal Government should urgently approve a wage award for Nigerian workers to cushion the effects of the prevailing harsh economic conditions being experienced by workers, their dependants, and vulnerable Nigerians.

“The council believes that urgent action on this demand will further enable public servants to consolidate their loyalty, commitment and productivity within the public service ecosystem.”

JNPSNC urged the Tinubu-led government to immediately establish a committee to facilitate negotiations for the new minimum wage, stressing that it’s demand is to avoid any administrative or procedural delay that could affect the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage once it is eventually negotiated and passed into law by the National Assembly.

The group said: “Consequently, the council states that failure by the Federal Government to take the necessary steps to address these issues on or before 30th September 2026 will leave Nigerian workers with no option but to commence a three-day warning strike, with effect from Friday, 2nd October 2026, to press home their demands.

“It is imperative to state clearly that the Independence Day address of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should adequately address these critical issues.

“Failure to address the concerns raised, according to the Council, will attract the displeasure of Nigerian workers and their dependants, as well as other vulnerable Nigerians who continue to bear the brunt of the prevailing economic hardship.”

Naija News reports that members of the JNPSNC include the Nigerian Civil Service Union; Medical and Health Workers Union; Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria; and National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives.

Others are the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Employees; Nigeria Union of Public Service, Reportorial, Secretarial, Data Processors and Allied Workers; National Union of Printing, Publishing and Paper Products Workers; and National Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees.