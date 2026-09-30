‘Tinubu Hasn’t Committed Any Offence’ – Jimoh Ibrahim Defends President’s Four-Week Vacation

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, has defended President Bola Tinubu against the controversy surrounding his four-week working vacation in Europe.

Naija News recalls that African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and other opposition figures questioned Tinubu’s prolonged absence from Nigeria.

Atiku had cited Section 145 of the Constitution and questioned whether Tinubu had transmitted a written declaration to the leadership of the National Assembly transferring presidential functions to Vice President Kashim Shettima during his absence.

Ibrahim, however, defended Tinubu’s decision, insisting that the President did not breach any constitutional provision.

He said, “The President hasn’t committed any offence. Did he breach any provision of the Constitution? A working leave is completely different from absolute leave, if we understand that distinction, what are you worrying about? Even myself, who has just resumed work as the chair of budget in the UN, I am looking for leave. Human beings are not machines.”

Meanwhile, Tinubu has dismissed rumours about his ill health, saying he is in perfect health.

The President attributed the rumours about his ill health to politics.

Tinubu, who spoke to reporters on Tuesday at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos after returning from vacation, said nothing is wrong with him and that he is fully ready to work.

The President also declared that he enjoyed his vacation.

Asked about his health and rumours of ill health that circulated while he was away, particularly during his time in France, President Tinubu replied that he is “ready to kick, ready to work, there’s nothing wrong.”