I’m Ready To Work, There’s Nothing Wrong With Me – Tinubu Declares After Vacation

President Bola Tinubu has dismissed rumours about his ill health, saying he is in perfect health.

The President attributed the rumours about his ill health to politics.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, who spoke to reporters on Tuesday at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos upon his return from vacation, said nothing is wrong with him and that he is fully ready to work.

The President also declared that he enjoyed his vacation.

Asked about his health and rumours about his ill health which trended while he was away, particularly during his time in France, President Tinubu replied that he is “ready to kick, ready to work, there’s nothing wrong.”

He added that “Rumours will always emanate from politics, but the fact remains that I’m here, healthy, sound and ready to go. Ready to work, and ready to go.”

Recall that President Tinubu, on Tuesday, returned to Nigeria after a four-week working vacation abroad.

The presidential plane landed at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 6:22 p.m. local time.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement issued Tuesday, said Tinubu chose to fly to Lagos first to honour the memory of the martyr of Nigeria’s democratic struggle, MKO Abiola, on Independence Day.

He said Tinubu will attend the premiere of a movie honouring Abiola, the winner of the June 1993 election, at the Wole Soyinka National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

According to the statement, while in Lagos, President Tinubu will also hold strategic meetings with political leaders and associates over several days in preparation for the 2027 elections before returning to Abuja.