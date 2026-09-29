Tinubu Seeks Senate Approval For National Research Fund

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to consider and approve a bill seeking to establish the National Research and Development Fund (NRDF).

Naija News reports that the President’s request was in a letter read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, after lawmakers resumed from a nine-week recess.

The proposed legislation, titled National Research and Development Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2026, aims to bring fragmented research and development funding across Ministries, Departments and Agencies under one central funding mechanism.

In the letter, Tinubu said the proposed fund would improve the coordination and utilisation of resources available for research and innovation.

He said, “The Bill is prepared in a bid to consolidate research financing, ensure more efficient utilisation of resources, and to consolidate the fragmented Research and Development Funds across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) into the National Research and Development Fund to serve as a central mechanism through which research agencies and academic institutions can access funding.”

According to the President, the fund would provide a competitive platform for research agencies, academic institutions and the private sector to collaborate on innovation.

Tinubu said the proposed fund would support innovations, improve resource allocation and promote the commercialisation of locally developed technologies.

“The establishment of the National Research and Development Fund will serve as a competitive central funding mechanism. It seeks to foster strategic collaboration among research agencies, academia and the private sector,” he said.

He added that the initiative would catalyse groundbreaking innovations, streamline resource allocation according to strategic national priorities, and promote transparency in funding decisions.

The President also said the fund would help reduce Nigeria’s dependence on foreign technology by supporting the commercialisation of home-grown innovations.

Under the proposed legislation, the National Research and Development Fund would operate as an agency under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.

Tinubu said the fund would receive direct funding from the Nigerian Content Development Fund.

He noted that the current structure of research institutions and agencies had resulted in separate mandates and budgetary allocations, making coordination and efficient use of available resources more difficult.

“The Bill therefore seeks to enable effective management of the limited financial resources available to these institutes and research agencies for the efficient development of Science, Technology and Innovation in Nigeria,” he said.

The President said relevant stakeholders, including the Ministries of Education, Innovation, Science and Technology, and Justice, had reviewed the proposed legislation.

He said the review ensured the proposed legal framework aligned with national education and scientific innovation priorities.

Tinubu subsequently urged the Senate to consider the bill and facilitate its passage into law.

“In consequence of the above, the National Research and Development Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2026 is hereby forwarded to the Senate for legislative action by the National Assembly,” he stated.

The bill was subsequently referred to the Senate Committee on Rules and Business for further legislative consideration.