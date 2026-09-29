Otedola Meets Tinubu In Paris

Billionaire businessman and Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola, has met with President Bola Tinubu during a private dinner in Paris, France.

Naija News reports that Otedola disclosed the meeting in a social media post on Monday, where he commended the President’s economic policies as “bold and forward-thinking reforms.”

The businessman said the reforms had placed Nigeria on what he described as a path towards sustainable economic growth.

Otedola cited several developments which, according to him, indicated an improving economy, including the listing of Nigerian companies on the FTSE Russell Frontier 50 Index, gains recorded on the Nigerian Exchange, increased foreign direct investment and renewed investor confidence.

He also pointed to what he described as greater stability in the foreign exchange market and the country’s foreign reserves, which he said had risen to about $55bn.

“I remain proud of you, Mr. President!” Otedola said.

The meeting took place amid Tinubu’s continued stay in France, where he has held engagements with government officials and members of the business community.

French President Emmanuel Macron had also hosted Tinubu to a private dinner at the Élysée Palace in Paris on September 17.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Nigeria and France as well as areas of cooperation between both countries.

Tinubu has been outside Nigeria for about a month after the Presidency initially announced that he had embarked on a three-week working vacation in Europe.

The Presidency later announced that the President had extended his stay by “a few more days.”