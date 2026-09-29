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Otedola Meets Tinubu In Paris

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Femi Otedola and President Bola Tinubu
Femi Otedola and President Bola Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • Billionaire businessman and Geregu Power Plc Chairman, Femi Otedola, met President Bola Tinubu at a private dinner in Paris, France, on Monday.
  • Otedola praised Tinubu’s “bold and forward-thinking reforms”, citing FTSE Russell Frontier 50 listings, NGX gains, higher FDI, stronger forex stability and about $55bn reserves.
  • The meeting came as Tinubu continued his France stay after a three-week European working vacation, later extended, and after President Emmanuel Macron hosted him on September 17.

Billionaire businessman and Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola, has met with President Bola Tinubu during a private dinner in Paris, France.

Naija News reports that Otedola disclosed the meeting in a social media post on Monday, where he commended the President’s economic policies as “bold and forward-thinking reforms.”

The businessman said the reforms had placed Nigeria on what he described as a path towards sustainable economic growth.

Otedola cited several developments which, according to him, indicated an improving economy, including the listing of Nigerian companies on the FTSE Russell Frontier 50 Index, gains recorded on the Nigerian Exchange, increased foreign direct investment and renewed investor confidence.

He also pointed to what he described as greater stability in the foreign exchange market and the country’s foreign reserves, which he said had risen to about $55bn.

“I remain proud of you, Mr. President!” Otedola said.

The meeting took place amid Tinubu’s continued stay in France, where he has held engagements with government officials and members of the business community.

French President Emmanuel Macron had also hosted Tinubu to a private dinner at the Élysée Palace in Paris on September 17.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Nigeria and France as well as areas of cooperation between both countries.

Tinubu has been outside Nigeria for about a month after the Presidency initially announced that he had embarked on a three-week working vacation in Europe.

The Presidency later announced that the President had extended his stay by “a few more days.”

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

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