Tinubu Ends Vacation, Departs Paris For Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has ended his working vacation and has departed Paris, France, for Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement issued Tuesday, that Tinubu’s aircraft is expected to land at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, later in the evening.

Onanuga said Tinubu chose to fly to Lagos first to honour the memory of the martyr of Nigeria’s democratic struggle, MKO Abiola, on Independence Day.

He said Tinubu will attend the premiere of a movie honouring Abiola, the winner of the June 1993 election, at the Wole Soyinka National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

According to the statement, while in Lagos, President Tinubu will also hold strategic meetings with political leaders and associates over several days in preparation for the 2027 elections before returning to Abuja

The statement added, “President Tinubu departed Abuja on August 30 for the working vacation. He spent one week in London before heading for Paris.

“While in Paris, he attended a private dinner with President Emmanuel Macron. He also met with business leaders, including Mr Vincent Bolloré of the Bolloré Group, whose media and digital interests include Canal+, MultiChoice and Universal Music Group.

“On Monday, he also met with the Chairman of First Holdings, Femi Otedola.

“Last week, President Tinubu witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ogun State Government and DP World to build a Gateway deep seaport in Ogun Waterside and create a Blue Marine Economic Zone in the area.

“DP World, one of the world’s leading ports and logistics operators, plans to invest $7 billion for the seaport and the economic zone. President Tinubu will return to Abuja after his political engagements in Lagos.”